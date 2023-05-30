Park City road briefly floods as rain falls and runoff continues

Park Record logo

A busy Park City road briefly flooded last week as rain fell and the spring runoff continued.

The Park City Public Works Department said the stretch of Bonanza Drive between the Deer Valley Drive and Iron Horse Drive intersections was impacted.

The department said there was heavy rainfall prior to the flooding. Poison Creek, which is flowing with the runoff from the melting snow, jumped its banks, sending the water onto the road, the department said.

Park City Police Department logs indicated the water was across both of the travel lanes of Bonanza Drive. The water was up to four inches deep in some places, the police said. The police logged the report at 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

The Public Works Department said a crew brought sandbags to the location and the water receded within several hours.

The threat of flooding during the runoff has been especially worrisome this year after the heavy snowfall of the winter. Park City officials have taken steps to prevent flooding and ensure crews are prepared to respond to any waterways that jump their banks, including placing sandbags in locations of concern.

The Park City Police Department last week received at least one other report that appears to have involved an issue related to the spring runoff or the saturated ground as the snowmelt continues. The police on Thursday, May 25 at 7:12 a.m. were told of a “little bit of a mudslide” on the upper reaches of Marsac Avenue. The police said the issue created a traffic hazard.

On Sunday, May 28 at 1:05 p.m., meanwhile, the police received a report of a family close to the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue “out playing in the river,” an apparent reference to a creek that runs nearby. There were two children, described as small, and the person who contacted the police appeared to be concerned about their safety.