Park City road cases mount: Truck loses load, driver ‘clogging’ traffic, bus backs down a hill

A permit is needed to use a drop-and-load zone along Main Street. The Park City Police Department recently reported several cases involving vehicles in a drop-and-load zone without the proper permit.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department responded to numerous issues involving drivers since early March, cases that appeared to be resulting from a combination of the crowds and the snowy weather.

The cases did not appear to be serious, but they illustrated how busy the community has been during the tourism industry-important spring break weeks, as well as the challenges of the snowstorms.

The police reports show a range of cases, including hit-and-run accidents, traffic problems and parking issues. Public police logs in many of the cases did not provide details, but Park City officers oftentimes issue warnings instead of citations in certain situations.

The Police Department cases like those recently tend to also signal that the community experienced a busy tourism week and the related traffic problems. Drivers in several of the reports stopped to pick up passengers, a sort of case that that sometimes involves taxis, shuttles or rideshare vehicles. There were also cases involving vehicles stopped in drop-and-load zones along Main Street without the proper permit.

Some of the cases included:

• on Saturday, March 11 at 11:32 p.m., a police officer pulled over a vehicle after the driver reportedly stopped in the area of Swede Alley and 5th Street to pick people up.

• on March 11 at 1:09 p.m., the driver of a delivery truck, described as a big vehicle, reportedly refused to move the truck after a complaint on Main Street. The truck was “clogging traffic,” the police were told. The police said the truck created a traffic hazard.

• on March 11 at 10:57 a.m., the police were told snow was “covering” a stoplight at the S.R. 224-Meadows Drive intersection. Drivers were “blowing through the light,” according to a caller. The police said the issue was a traffic hazard.

• on March 11 at at 9:07 a.m., a truck reportedly “lost its load” on Stein Way. Traffic was blocked, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details about the contents of the truck.

• on March 11 at 8:45 a.m., two vehicles were “stuck in the snow” on Marsac Avenue between Old Town and upper Deer Valley. The vehicles caused traffic hazards, the police said.

• on March 11 at 8:23 a.m., the police received a report about a traffic backup in the area of Royal Street and Wheaton Way. A bus was “backing down the hill,” the police were told.

• on March 11 at 12:18 a.m., a vehicle was reported to be stuck in snow along Aspen Springs Drive. It was not blocking traffic at the time of the report, but it was blocking a driveway, the police were told.

• on Thursday, March 9 at 11:23 p.m., a driver reportedly stopped in traffic, obstructing vehicles, in the area of Swede Alley and 4th Street. The police warned the driver to move the vehicle or a citation could be issued.

• on March 9 at 11:14 p.m., a vehicle was left in a location where it was in a crosswalk on Main Street. A ticket was issued. A similar case was recorded a little bit earlier that night, at 10:34 p.m., when a vehicle was left in a location where it blocked the Main Street sidewalk. A citation was issued.