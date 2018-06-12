Park City road rage: obscenities, tailgating, chewed gum on window

The Park City Police Department in early June investigated a case described as an incident of road rage in the vicinity of a major construction zone along the S.R. 224 entryway, another in a series of similar reports since the start of the repaving work.

The report was logged at 1:11 p.m. on June 5 at the intersection of Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive. That section of Park Avenue is part of the state highway system rather than a municipal road.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said two drivers were headed inbound on S.R. 224 through the construction zone when the confrontation occurred. The police interviewed both drivers after the initial report.

Kirk said a man driving a truck and attached trailer told the police the other driver "raced around" the truck and trailer in an effort to get in front of his vehicle. The other driver stopped in the travel lane for no apparent reason, the police were told.

The person in the truck also stopped and got out of the vehicle to talk to the other driver, a woman. She ignored him, prompting the driver of the truck to put chewed gum on the front driver side window, the man acknowledged, Kirk said. He returned to the truck and drove away.

The woman driving the other vehicle told the police the truck was tailgating her vehicle, the driver of the truck got out and shouted obscenities before putting the gum on the window, Kirk said. She called the police.

Recommended Stories For You

An officer pulled over the truck. Kirk said the case will be forwarded to City Hall prosecutors for screening with the possibility of a count of disorderly conduct and traffic charges against the truck driver.

The case followed shortly after at least three reports involving conflicts between drivers were logged over several days in late May and early June. The earlier cases did not occur on S.R. 224, but the Police Department said at the time the work on the state highway could have exacerbated the tensions on other roads.

"People get frustrated with the road construction," Kirk said, adding that some drivers have been "jockeying for position" in the work zone.