Park City roads: wrong-way drivers, speeders, crosswalk violators

The Park City Police Department last week dealt with problems on the roads like drivers traveling at speeds well above the posted limits, crosswalk violations and, unusually, wrong-way drivers.

Last week was one of the busiest of the summer tourism season thus far, resulting in some of the worst traffic in Park City since the end of the ski season. Many of the problems likely were a result of the crowds, but others seemed to be individual issues.

There are flashing lights at several high-profile crosswalks in Park City that are part of the overall safety efforts meant to encourage people to walk or bicycle between destinations in Park City rather than driving personal vehicles. The Police Department sometimes conducts stings at crosswalks, but the violations last week were not logged as part of a police sting, Capt. Phil Kirk said.

The cases at crosswalks included an incident on Saturday, July 14 at 11:24 p.m., when an officer watched a vehicle drive through a red light at a crosswalk along Kearns Boulevard at the Comstock Drive intersection. The driver told the officer the crosswalk light confused him, according to department logs. The officer explained the light to the person.

On July 14 at 11:04 p.m., meanwhile, an officer issued a written warning to a driver at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Cooke Drive after, according to the police, the person did not obey a flashing red light at a crosswalk. The person drove through the light, the police said.

There were also cases reported on July 12 at 9:25 p.m., when a vehicle was seen traveling through a solid red light at a crosswalk on the 1800 block of Park Avenue, and earlier that day, at 7:30 p.m., when an officer stopped a driver for a suspected crosswalk violation on the 2000 block of Park Avenue.

Kirk said the cases arose from the increased traffic, noting the Triple Crown Sports World Series for youth softball was underway and a concert was held at City Park.

The notable speeding cases included one involving a driver clocked at a speed more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit. On July 14 at 12:14 a.m., an officer stopped a driver clocked at 61 mph in a 35 mph zone on Park Avenue. The officer issued a ticket putting the driver's speed at 51 mph.

In another case, on Friday, July 13 at 11:13 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver at or close to the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue on a suspected speeding offense. The police said the driver was clocked at 58 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. The officer wrote a ticket putting the speed at 48 mph. The person also committed a stop sign violation, the police said.

In a speeding report filed on Wednesday, July 11 at 2:02 p.m., a Lexus was reportedly seen driving faster than 115 mph on S.R. 248. The Police Department attempted to locate the vehicle, but public department logs did not provide details.

Reports of wrong-way drivers are rare in Park City, making it highly unusual for two to be logged in the course of a week. Kirk said the cases do not have an obvious cause and there have not been others reported.

On Thursday, July 12 at 11:27 p.m., the Police Department responded to U.S. 40 near Quinn's Junction, where a vehicle reportedly was on an entry ramp headed in the wrong direction. The police said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on a westbound ramp. The Police Department said the driver is from New Zealand and was unfamiliar with the roads. An officer warned the driver.

On Monday, July 9 at 9:57 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly seen traveling in the wrong direction on S.R. 248 westbound. The headlights were different colors, the police were also told.