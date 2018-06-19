Park City roads: yelling, long backups and a near collision

The Park City Police Department last week received complaints about issues on the roads, continuing a series of cases involving problems on streets, but it did not appear from public police logs that the incidents were reported as road rage like some of the earlier episodes.

There have been tensions on the roads in recent weeks as summer tourism crowds started to increase as the Utah Department of Transportation continued a major repaving of part of the S.R. 224 entryway. The police have said the roadwork might have exacerbated the issues on other streets as well as the state highway itself.

The cases reported last week included:

• on Sunday, June 17 at 8:51 p.m., the police were told a driver was making a turn from S.R. 224 onto Meadows Drive when another person, driving inbound, cut through a turning lane to beat the person to the spot. The person who contacted the police said they had to slam on the brakes and skid sideways to avoid a collision.

"The longer it goes on, the more likelihood of frustration," Phil Kirk, police captain

• on Saturday, June 16 at 9:23 a.m., someone reported they were yelled at for driving on a road in the vicinity of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The driver told the police the other person claimed the road was a private drive.

• on Wednesday, June 13 at 3:53 p.m., the police were told traffic was backed up for two miles on S.R. 224. The person who contacted the Police Department wanted an officer to respond to the area.

• on June 13 at 3:47 p.m., the police received a complaint about backed-up traffic on U.S. 40. The line of vehicles stretched for at least a mile, the police were told. The person told the police there was little movement through four cycles of a traffic light.

• at 3:32 p.m. on June 13, someone told the police there had been drivers speeding on Homestake Road. The person said they had almost been hit three times in less than a week, according to department logs.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said there are frustrated drivers in Park City as a result of the roadwork on S.R. 224. He anticipates the complaints will continue, noting Park City's tourism industry becomes busier at this time of the summer as the temperatures rise.

"The longer it goes on, the more likelihood of frustration," Kirk said.