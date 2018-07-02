Park City roadwork could turn key route into one-way only

Park City officials are considering options for traffic flow during the upcoming Prospector Avenue roadwork, outlining two possibilities that would each have major impacts in a heavily traveled location.

City Hall has not finalized the blueprints, but the decisions must be made shortly as the planned July 9 start date nears. Prospector Avenue runs between Bonanza Drive and Sidewinder Drive, and it is an important route into the Prospector neighborhood and the namesake business district.

The municipal government on Thursday evening hosted an open house at the Park City Marriott on Sidewinder Drive meant to provide details about the work. The event did not draw a large crowd even though the work will have widespread effects on traffic.

City Hall outlined two options for the flow of traffic during the work, which is expected to last until the late fall.

One of the options calls for a partial road closure that ensures traffic will continue in both directions throughout the work. The option would require flaggers and lead to a longer timeline for the work. The other option involves turning sections of Prospector Avenue into one-way roads, likely in the westbound direction, for the duration of the work. The westbound direction would reduce the queuing of vehicles on Bonanza Drive, City Hall says.

Corey Legge, the City Hall staff engineer assigned to the project, said officials are leaning toward the one-way option based on the projection that it would lead to a condensed timeline. He said the asphalt work deadline is Oct. 15. Legge said access to all parking lots along Prospector Avenue would be maintained throughout the work.

The details of the one-way option have not been finalized. One scenario calls for two sections of one-way road on Prospector Avenue in two phases. A section would run between the Bonanza Drive and Poison Creek Lane intersections while the other would stretch between the Poison Creek Lane and Sidewinder Drive intersections.

"Construction's going on, but they can use this path to get to their business," Legge said, acknowledging the project will have a "large impact" on the traffic flow.

He said ensuring access to the parking lots is a critical part of the planning.

The project, pegged at a little less than $2 million, involves milling the road asphalt and putting down a new asphalt layer. It also includes new bus pullouts, lighting and sidewalk improvements.

A figure from the Prospector Square Property Owners Association attended the open house on behalf of the organization, which represents a patchwork of parcels along the road corridor. Dean Berrett said he wants City Hall to choose the traffic option that is "most efficient and effective." He said he would support the one-way option if officials determine it is the best choice.

"It should allow a customer, a tenant, an employee to get in," he said, adding, "You need to have business as usual."

Berrett also noted the timeline of a project that is scheduled to start midsummer.

"It's a tight window to do a lot of work," he said.