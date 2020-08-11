Park City says a slot is available for 7-Eleven on Main Street under chain restriction

A 7-Eleven is planned in the building that once housed the Main Street Deli. The convenience store could open by the start of the ski season. The firm that signed a lease on the building to open a 7-Eleven says the blue and white exterior will be retained.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Park City tightly regulates the number of conventional chain businesses that are allowed on Main Street, but there is space for another chain as a convenience-store giant readies to open in a building toward the middle of the street.

The availability of a slot under the City Hall rules is important as a 7-Eleven prepares to take the space that once housed the Main Street Deli. Park City officials in 2017 enacted a cap on the number of conventional chain businesses allowed on Main Street, an effort to preserve the uniqueness of the shopping, dining and entertainment strip. The thinking is a Main Street with lots of stores and restaurants that are not commonplace elsewhere is attractive to Parkites and visitors.

The cap allows a maximum of 17 chain businesses south, or uphill, of Heber Avenue and seven additional ones north of Heber Avenue. The limit south of Heber Avenue regulates the building at 525 Main St. where 7-Eleven plans to open. According to City Hall, 16 out of the maximum 17 slots had been taken as the ski season ended. One of those stores, Marmot, recently left Main Street, reducing the number to 15. A 7-Eleven would increase the sum to 16, or one fewer than the cap allows on that stretch of Main Street, meaning that the convenience store is expected to clear that part of the City Hall licensing process. City Hall is currently processing the application for a business license for the 7-Eleven and an inspection is required.

Black Diamond Equipment, the outdoors company, meanwhile, is also preparing to open a storefront on Main Street. City Hall on Friday said it had yet to receive an application for a business license for a Black Diamond Equipment storefront, though an update was not available by Tuesday afternoon. The municipal government also notes that Black Diamond Equipment does not operate more than 10 stores, meaning the storefront will not count toward the cap on chain businesses.

The efforts to open a 7-Eleven on Main Street will likely continue to draw attention as Parkites debate the possibility of the company having a location there in addition to the others in the Park City area, including on nearby Park Avenue. Some will see a 7-Eleven as offering goods that are not widely available on Main Street while the presence of 7-Eleven on Main Street could upset others.

Jonathan Weidenhamer, the economic development manager at City Hall, said a 7-Eleven at the location could be beneficial to some, such as Main Street visitors and Old Town residents. He said a 7-Eleven also could reduce traffic since someone could walk to a 7-Eleven on Main Street rather than driving to another store for the same goods.

Weidenhamer also said the look of the proposed 7-Eleven would fit along the Main Street streetscape, explaining the convenience store would be required to meet the same aesthetic standards as others on the street.

Resort Retailers, Inc., a 7-Eleven licensee that is planning to open the convenience store at 525 Main St., has said it intends to keep the building the way it looks now with the possibility of a new wooden sign identifying the store as a 7-Eleven. The store could open by the start of the ski season.