Park City says late-hour talks underway to acquire all of Treasure

City Hall on Wednesday evening said late-hour negotiations are underway with the Treasure partnership in an effort to reach an agreement to acquire all the development rights attached to the hillside land.

It is another dramatic moment in the long-running discussions about the project. The announcement was made just before the Park City Planning Commission was scheduled to address the controversial project.

Mayor Andy Beerman declined to discuss details about the price.



City Hall had been in negotiations involving acquiring a 50 percent stake in Treasure for $30 million, with $24 million of that sum needed through a ballot measure.



That deal was reached with the Sweeney family, the traditional owner of the land. The Sweeney family’s partner in the Treasure land, a firm called Park City II, LLC, would have retained its stake under that scenario and pursued a reimagined, scaled-back project.



The current talks involve Park City II, LLC’s 50 percent stake in addition to the Sweeney family’s one-half share.



Recommended Stories For You

"Despite the best efforts of City staff, Planning Commission, and our technical experts, we were unable to meet the specificity and certainty that the public and City were requesting of our partnership," said Elizabeth Rad, leader of Park City II, LLC, in a press release. "Though we remain committed to returning to our project proposal if this 100-percent buyout attempt fails, we have reluctantly come to the table with something the community has long sought and, to be fair, we have resisted – a full buyout of our development."

Beerman said in an interview the full buyout would require a ballot measure to raise the funds needed. He said the dollar figure would be “obviously higher than the current bond” of $24 million that was proposed.



He elaborated in the press release: "Ultimately, my goal has always been to put the entire property into an open space conservation easement to prevent development and protect Old Town. Once and for all, we may have a chance to resolve decades of community anxiety and angst. I am excited the Treasure Hill partnership has finally accepted our request to present a full buyout of Treasure Hill."

Beerman said he hopes an agreement involving the full buyout is finalized by Friday with a Park City Council vote on the deal on Feb. 15. The ballot measure to fund a deal would be expected to be put to voters later in 2018.