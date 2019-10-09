Park City schedules a visioning session

Park City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, is scheduled to continue to discuss ideas for the future of the community.

The overall efforts are designed to craft a vision for Park City that will help drive the municipal agenda from 2020 forward.

An event described as a community visioning session is scheduled on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The session is scheduled at the Christian Center of Park City, 1283 Deer Valley Drive. A release from City Hall describes the event as “a great opportunity to connect with your neighbors and learn more about trends and issues that may impact the future of our community.”

Future iQ, the firm tapped by City Hall to manage the overall efforts, will lead the event on Wednesday. Park City officials anticipate people at the event will provide input about the community’s future based on the work that has been completed to date during the visioning efforts.

More information about the event is available at: https://parkcity.org/Home/Components/News/News/36002/23?backlist=%2f while information about the overall efforts is available at: https://lab.future-iq.com/park-city-community-visioning-2020/.