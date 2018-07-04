Park City School District hires three additional assistant principals

The Park City School District is welcoming several new hires this summer and now, assistant principals can be added to that list.

The district recently announced its selections of three new secondary assistant principals, which the Park City Board of Education voted to add this year. The positions will be in addition to the assistant principals already in place. Jamie Weekes will be at Park City High School, Melissa Tschabrun will be at Treasure Mountain Junior High and Claustina Mahon-Reynolds will be at Ecker Hill Middle School.

The positions were added to improve the ratios of administrators to students and make them more in line with state and national averages, members of the Board previously stated. The assistant principals will also help with administrative duties that have increased in recent years.

Weekes will bring 15 years of experience teaching in middle school, high school and summer school to her role. She spent eight years as a math interventionist for secondary schools and taught math at Park City High for six years. Most recently, she served as the interim assistant principal at Ecker Hill Middle School after the administrative reshuffling when principal Traci Evans assumed the role of interim associate superintendent for teaching and learning.

David Gomez, interim superintendent, said that Weekes will bring enthusiasm and a good work ethic to her role. Plus, he said her experience working as an interventionist will help her work with students in need of extra assistance.

Mahon-Reynolds is coming from the Salt Lake City School District, where she served as educational equity supervisor. Gomez said that her experience working with equity and civil rights will be beneficial to the school and the district.

She also has experience as a teacher, coach, middle school administrator, higher education instructor and staff developer. She is currently working on a doctorate degree from the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy at the Uniersity of Utah. Tracy Fike, who has been standing in for Gomez as principal of Parley's Park Elementary School, will be the other assistant principal at Ecker Hill Middle School. It is a one-year appointment.

Tschabrun has been an instructional coach at Treasure Mountain Junior High for two years. She has worked as a teacher and a department chair at both charter and private schools. She said that she is excited to continue to work with the faculty and staff at the school.