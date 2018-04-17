Park City School District names interim superintendent

The Park City Board of Education on Tuesday appointed David Gomez as interim superintendent of the Park City School District.

The Board voted to approve the appointment during its public meeting. Gomez had been the principal of Parley's Park Elementary School since 2012. He has served as a principal and assistant principal at other elementary and middle schools in Utah.

He was expected to begin as interim superintendent on Wednesday.



According to a press release from the district, the Board and outgoing superintendent Ember Conley made the decision to appoint an interim superintendent. The Board is currently in the process of hiring a new superintendent.

"The Board and Dr. Conley feel it is in the best interest of the district to hire someone on a full-time basis until the new superintendent is on board," said Andrew Caplan, president of the Board, in the release.

Conley is transitioning to take on her new position as superintendent of Mesa Public Schools in Arizona. She announced in December that she would be leaving the Park City School District. The release stated that she will be available to assist Gomez, then the new superintendent once one is hired.



The Board also announced that Tracy Fike will serve as interim principal of Parley's Park Elementary through the end of the school year. She is serving as the school's instructional technology coach.

Gomez will focus on academics and Todd Hauber, business administrator of the district, will focus on budget and policy issues, Caplan said.

The Park Record will update this article.