Park City School District search for new superintendent well under way

Selecting a superintendent for the Park City School District is no small decision, but the multi-faceted process is moving along. District leaders say that there should be one hired by the end of the school year.

The district recently selected a search consultant firm called HYA and Associates to gather information from the community and select candidates for the position. Last week, two of the search associates met with about 40 focus groups that included stakeholders such as parents, student leaders and the Park City Chamber/Bureau, as well as district staff and faculty. The associates also created an online survey that is available until Friday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.

Once the input is received, the firm will form a "leadership profile," a list of desired characteristics that will be presented to the Park City Board of Education at its next meeting on Feb. 27. Advertisements for the position are currently live.

Carmella Franco, one of the search associates, said that there are common themes that surfaced throughout the focus groups. One request was that the superintendent have experience with facilities and bonds. Another theme was that they are able to create and maintain a "world-class system" of curriculum. Meg Parker, a parent in the district, attended one of the parent focus group meetings and said that not only is curriculum important, but so is consistency.

"(I want) a forward-thinking, proactive strategic plan that they don't deviate from when the wind changes direction," she said. "And that they prioritize what the entire community needs and work from there."

She said that having an outside organization manage the superintendent search makes her feel more secure about the decision.

Jerry and Gwen Gross, who have grandchildren in the district, said that they hope to see increased and improved communication within the district. They are excited for future leadership to step in and continue to guide the district.

Franco said that the time period the district has allotted to search for a new superintendent is ideal. She and Darline Robles, the other search associates, plan on sending a slate of five to seven finalists in April to the Board. The Board will interview them on April 27 and 28 and conduct semi-finalist interviews on May 5 and 6. A selection will be made after a site visit and extensive background check are completed.

Franco said that the new superintendent should be ready to step into the role on July 1.

The current superintendent, Ember Conley, announced in December that she will be leaving her position on June 30.

Franco said she has no major concerns about the district's ability to find and hire a qualified superintendent.

"Every district is different," she said. "Park City has its uniqueness as does every other district."

The link to the survey is here. It is available in both Spanish and English.