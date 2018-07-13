Park City School District to create deputy superintendent position

The Park City School District will be adding another member to its crew this fall. It plans to hire a deputy superintendent to help at the district level.

The new position will focus on master facility planning, safety and security coordination, transportation, child nutrition and school operations, said Melinda Colton, spokesperson for the district. The tasks were previously overseen by the superintendent and the business administrator. The salary for the position is advertised as $165,000 to $185,000, depending on experience. The creation of the job comes after the district recently approved a substantial salary increase for the superintendent position.

Colton said that the deputy position was first suggested by the incoming superintendent, Jill Gildea, who is expected to step into her role on Aug. 1. After discussions with the Board of Education, Board members decided that the district could benefit from the position, which would be more involved with day-to-day operations. Gildea's priorities will be "improving instruction and working with our principals," said Board president Andrew Caplan in a press release.

"(Gildea) wants to be out in the schools with the principals, focusing on making sure that we are offering the very best education that we can in Park City," Colton said.

The deputy superintendent will be highly involved in master planning, which began this summer, Colton said. She said that once the master plan is finalized next year, the deputy superintendent will work on the funding for facility projects and programs, as well as supervising schedules for work projects.

They will also be tasked with overseeing safety and security in the district. The district spent $3 million to improve school safety last school year and plans to spend another $1 million during the upcoming year. The deputy superintendent will chair the safety committee.

"This person will really look at the projects and make sure that they are getting done on time," she said.

To go along with their safety responsibilities, the deputy superintendent will also oversee safety training for employees, as well as collaborate with safety and emergency officials to stay informed on best practices. They will also ensure that safety drills are regularly done at the schools.

The new administrator will work with the superintendent and executive leadership on implementing district policies, instructional programs, the Board of Education's strategic plan and school services that the district offers.

The deadline for candidates to apply is Aug. 6. The person who is hired is expected to start in their role shortly after school begins.