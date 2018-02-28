UPDATE: Lockout at Park City schools caused by police pursuit of suspect lifted

Park City schools on the Kearns Boulevard campus were placed on lockout Wednesday morning as the Park City Police Department pursued a suspect wanted in relation to an investigation of a fraudulent check at nearby Mountain West Bank, officials said.

The lockout, which lasted roughly a half-hour, was lifted around 11:57 a.m., according to a tweet from the Park City School District.

Phil Kirk, a captain with the Park City Police Department, said that the suspect had not been apprehended as of 1 p.m. The bank is located at 1776 Park Ave. Park City High School, Treasure Mountain Junior High School, McPolin Elementary School and the Park City Learning Academy are located further east on nearby Kearns Boulevard.

A district tweet announcing the lockout advised parents not to go to the schools as law enforcement officers handled the situation.

As of noon, police officers were monitoring the perimeters of all four schools as an extra precaution, according to the district.

The Park Record will update this story as more information becomes available.