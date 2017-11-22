Park City schools review safety protocols after gun incident

Following the incident of a man with a gun walking near school campuses on Kearns Boulevard, the Park City School District made another announcement.

Bob Edmiston, principal of McPolin Elementary School, apparently sent students outside to their modular classroom during the lockout. The district wrote a letter to parents saying that should not have occurred, and that proper procedures were reviewed with Edmiston and the staff following a debriefing with the team.

Superintendent Ember Conley said in an interview that the students had just come into the school and he sent them back out. The school was still on lockout at the time, but the police had already located the suspect.

"Of course, in hindsight, it was not the right thing to do," she said.

In the letter sent to parents, Conley also said, "As a parent of an elementary aged student, I can imagine the fear and frustration that a few parents have felt."

But, she said the school district has improved its safety protocols over the years and hopes to continue that improvement. Conley said that the district is currently testing out different emergency notification systems that will alert parents when any lockdowns or lockouts take place.

The first and foremost priority during an emergency, Conley said, is the safety and security of teachers and students. District officials said they will meet with the district safety team to see what changes need to take place with procedures and protocol.