Park City sculptures outfitted with masks, a playful commentary on coronavirus protections

The miner sculpture at Miners Park sports a mask as many people in Park City take a similar step in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

It is difficult for “Franz the Bear” to practice social distancing when someone wants a photograph.

And “Loosey the Moose” just cannot amble away as a person approaches.

Someone apparently over the weekend outfitted the two well-known sculptures in the Main Street core with masks. The protective gear, which has been difficult to find as people stock up on supplies, were also put on at least two other sculptures on or just off Main Street at about the same times, a playful commentary on the steps people are taking to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Someone outfitted the “Franz the Bear” sculpture on Main Street with a mask, a commentary on the steps people are taking to protect themselves from the spread of the novel coronavirus. City Hall says is did not put the mask on the sculpture or several other artworks nearby.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The other sculptures that were masked were the miner at Miners Park, a wildlife artwork outside a Main Street gallery and the statue of a man holding skis on the Main Street side of a walkway to Swede Alley outside the Park City Museum.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The sculptures are some of the most visible artworks on display in Park City and, typically, are seen by the large crowds on Main Street. “Franz the Bear,” located on the route between Main Street and the Old Town transit center on Swede Alley, is especially popular with visitors as they stop to take photographs with the bronze sculpture. “Loosey the Moose” is another popular piece of public art.

The shopping, dining and entertainment strip, though, has been devoid of crowds in recent weeks amid the coronavirus shutdown and it was not clear how many people saw the masked sculptures through early in the week.

City Hall on Monday morning said it did not put the masks on the sculptures and was unsure who did.