Park City seasonal workers given guide to navigate housing, employment and transit￼

The bus routes of the High Valley Transit District, left, and Park City stop at the Old Town transit center just off Main Street. The Park City Chamber/Bureau provides information about both of the public transit providers in a guide designed for seasonal workers. | Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The mountain resorts are open, Park City-area traffic backups are worsening and businesses linked to tourism are preparing for the busiest stretch of the winter.

It is likely the resort, restaurant, lodging and transportation industries — all with close ties to each other — have already hired much of the staff that will be needed for the winter, but the seasonal workforce encounters challenges each year as it arrives in the state’s most expensive housing market and, in many cases, without vehicles.

The Park City Chamber/Bureau has compiled a wide-ranging list of resources that illustrates the depth of the assistance some could need as they arrive and settle in. Although designed for the seasonal workforce, some of the resources detailed by the Chamber/Bureau are of note to people who live in the Park City area full-time. The guide is posted on the Chamber/Bureau website.

“Each year, Park City and Summit County welcome seasonal workers from across the country and the world to work at the resorts, in our hotels, restaurants, shops, and more. Seasonal workers are an integral part of our workforce each winter, making it possible for our visitors and locals to enjoy the season here in Park City,” the guide says in an introduction.

The housing section of the guide would be especially useful for someone who has not secured living quarters for the winter. Housing has long been seen as the top challenge for the seasonal workers as they attempt to find a place in Park City’s resort-driven rental market. The winter workforce generally does not earn enough to compete for prime rental units, leaving them looking elsewhere.

The guide includes a link to Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, a not-for-profit organization that keeps a list of places that are considered to be affordable. There are also links to media and social media websites with resources.

Another section of the guide outlines transportation services, saying “the easiest way to get around in Park City is by using the free public transportation options.” There is information about Park City’s bus system and the system operated by High Valley Transit, which stretches from the Snyderville Basin to South Summit. The bus connection between the Park City area and Salt Lake City, known as PC-SLC Connect, is noted.

The food pantry at the Christian Center of Park City midweek was stocked with goods that seem to have been left from Thanksgiving, including ingredients for pumpkin pies. Christian Center of Park City information is included in a Park City Chamber/Bureau guide for seasonal workers. | Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The guide outlines information about the services provided by the Christian Center of Park City, including a food pantry and thrift stores. There is information about what are described as shopping options that are affordable, such as a thrift store in Heber City. Information about the Park City Police Department and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is also available in the guide.

The Chamber/Bureau provides a link to a separate guide for Spanish and English speakers listing numerous resources like social services, health and nutrition services and recreation programs. There are also links to boards advertising employment opportunities, including the City Hall openings and a compilation of openings in sectors of the tourism industry.

The Chamber/Bureau’s primary mission is boosting tourism, but it also acknowledges the importance of the seasonal workforce. The information compiled for seasonal workers is posted under the same dropdown menu as webpages dedicated to topics like green business programs, legislative policies and resources for employers.

It is difficult to track the number of seasonal workers in the community at any one time, and the number fluctuates based on factors like the economy and visitation projections. The Chamber/Bureau said midweek it did not have figures for the number of people in the Park City area working seasonally via popular U.S.-issued visas designed for foreigners.

“Seasonal workers have always been a big part of our winter workforce and the cultural fabric of the Park City Community. With the increasing pressures in terms of housing, cost of living, access to healthcare, food security, transportation and transit, mental wellness and substance, and more; we felt it was important to both our seasonal workers and our member partners to provide a resource guide that brings all this together in one place,” Scott House, the Chamber/Bureau’s vice president of partner services, said in a prepared response to a Park Record inquiry about the guide.

House described the guide as a “one stop shop where those coming to serve our community can find the resources they need, in both Spanish and English, to help them enjoy their time in our community, feel welcome, and best serve the needs of our member partners during their time in Park City.”

“As a community, Park City, has done an excellent job building out resources around housing, food security, transportation & transit, mental wellness and substance abuse, etc., the Park City Chamber decided we could help connect our seasonal workers to those excellent resources by putting together a comprehensive guide and leveraging our network of over 900 local businesses to distribute that guide,” he said.

The direct link to the Chamber/Bureau-compiled information is https://www.visitparkcity.com/members/resources/seasonal-workers .​