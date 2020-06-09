Park City seeks people for public art board, a way to help create a community canvas



The Park Record.

Park City is preparing to select people to serve on the municipal Public Art Advisory Board, an opportunity to brush up on City Hall’s arts efforts and help create a community canvas.

The Public Art Advisory Board has an influential role in City Hall art selections. There are four spots on the panel with terms that are expiring. Terms are for three years and someone may serve a maximum of two terms consecutively. Members of the Public Art Advisory Board must be Park City residents.

The Public Art Advisory Board crafts recommendations for the Park City Council on artworks selections. It also keeps an inventory of artworks owned by the municipal government. The board has been involved in the murals in the pedestrian-bicyclist tunnel underneath S.R. 224 at the McPolin Farm, as an example.

The Public Art Advisory Board over the next year could review neighborhood-art projects and transportation-related projects, such as creating artistic crosswalks, City Hall says. There is also a potential role for the Public Art Advisory Board as officials continue discussions about creating an arts and culture district off Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive.

The mayor and Park City Council hold interviews with the field and make the appointments. City Hall anticipates the appointments will be made at a meeting on July 9.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on June 15. Applications are available on the City Hall website. The direct link is: parkcity.org/home/showdocument?id=67676. Contact Jenny Diersen, who is the economic development program manager at City Hall, for more information or to submit applications. She is reachable at jenny.diersen@parkcity.org.

More information about the Public Art Advisory Board is available on the City Hall website at parkcity.org/government/boards-commissions/public-art-advisory-board.