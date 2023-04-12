Park City seeks proposals for coffee shop at library

Lucky Ones Coffee leases space from City Hall at the Park City Library. The lease expires June 1 and the municipal government is seeking proposals for the space.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

City Hall wants Park City Library patrons to continue to be able to sip a fresh cup of coffee as they consider their batch of books for the day.

The municipal government is advertising the space in the library building that is currently occupied by Lucky Ones Coffee. The lease between City Hall and Lucky Ones Coffee expires June 1, and officials have posted a request for proposals for the space with a deadline at 5 p.m. on April 17. City Hall by midmorning Tuesday had not received a submittal in response to the request for proposals.

Lucky Ones Coffee has operated in the location since 2018. A recent City Hall report submitted to Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council indicated Lucky Ones Coffee is interested in remaining in the space.

Lucky Ones Coffee employs staffers with disabilities and Park City leaders have seen the coffee shop as a step in advancing the municipal government’s social equity efforts. The recent report to the elected officials notes that Lucky Ones Coffee’s “commitment to employ and empower individuals with disabilities is a tremendous fit with the City’s social equity goals.”

The request for proposals says City Hall seeks “a long-term relationship with a vendor who will be a welcoming part of our community fabric.”

Park City staffers expect to present a contract for City Council consideration in May for the approximately 285-square-foot space that opens to a patio and the Library Field. A deal could also include providing coffee to the Marsac Building and facilities managed by public works.

The request for proposals seeks information about a menu, pricing and experience in the coffee shop-cafe industry. It says the rental price will not necessarily be the only factor in the decision. It also notes the sale of popcorn, either fresh or in bags, will be prohibited. The restriction is an apparent nod to Park City Film, which has long presented a film series in the library.

Park City officials in their evaluation of the proposals will weigh items like experience, the proposed menu and the pricing and experience in the community. The most weight will be given to a category known as “City Priorities,” which will account for 25% of the ranking of the proposals. The category will measure how the proposals “connect to the City Council’s priorities specifically with regard to environmental innovation and diversity, equity and inclusion,” the documentation says.

Officials want the coffee shop-cafe to be open, at a minimum, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Hours are negotiable, though.

The number of patrons using the library each year tops 148,000, according to the request for proposals. Book lovers, students, members of organizations and others are commonly in the building. Park City Film is also a popular draw in the building, as is a longtime Sundance Film Festival screening room there. The request for proposals is posted on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org . The direct link is: https://www.parkcity.org/home/showpublisheddocument/73354/638157014090530000 .