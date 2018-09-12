Park City sets state-mandated hearing about Treasure vote

Park City leaders on Thursday are scheduled to accept testimony about the $48 million City Hall bond election that, if successful, would fund most of the cost of the acquisition of Treasure in a conservation deal.

Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council are slated to hold a state-mandated hearing about the ballot measure. The elected officials previously made the critical decisions regarding the ballot measure, and the hearing scheduled on Thursday is seen as procedural in nature. The mayor and the City Councilors are not expected to make decisions about the ballot measure at the meeting and it seems unlikely they will discuss the topic in any depth.

Beerman said the elected officials discussed the ballot measure extensively during the budget talks in the spring and summer, and then continued to address details late into the summer.

"I welcome any input, but I'm not anticipating a lot," the mayor said about the hearing scheduled on Thursday.

He said he has not received extensive feedback about the ballot measure recently.

The hearing is required by state code. City Hall staffers do not expect the elected officials will hold a detailed discussion prior to the opening of the hearing on Thursday. Another state-mandated hearing will be scheduled shortly before Election Day.

Supporters of the ballot measure testified at previous City Council meetings, speaking about what they see as the benefits of a conservation deal for Treasure and, later, encouraging the elected officials to add an unrelated conservation agreement involving land in Thaynes Canyon to the ballot measure.

The elected officials ultimately opted for a $48 million figure. A successful ballot measure would provide the bulk of the funding for a $64 million acquisition of Treasure as well as a contribution of up to $3 million for a Utah Open Lands-led conservation deal in Thaynes Canyon, known as Snow Ranch Pasture.

Someone who owns a home classified as a primary residence with an assessed value of $800,0000 would pay an additional $194 per year in property taxes if the ballot measure is successful while someone who owns a vacation home or commercial property with the same value would pay an additional $353 annually. The bonds would be repaid over a 16-year period.

The Treasure land is located on a hillside overlooking Old Town along the route of the Town Lift. The Sweeney family in the 1980s secured an overall development approval for the Treasure acreage and nearby parcels of land and later sold a stake to a firm called Park City II, LLC to form the Treasure partnership. The Treasure side spent years in talks with the Park City Planning Commission about a development proposal encompassing approximately 1 million square feet. Little progress was made as Planning Commissioners and project critics expressed worries about issues like traffic, the size of the buildings and the construction.

Park City leaders early in the year reached the $64 million deal to acquire the land after earlier attempts to negotiate a conservation agreement were unsuccessful.

The meeting on Thursday is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers at the Marsac Building.