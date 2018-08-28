Park City sides in Treasure vote quiet as pro, con deadline nears

The debate could be boisterous this fall about Park City's ballot measure to fund most of the cost of a $64 million acquisition of the Treasure land in a conservation deal.

But the sides have been quiet as important procedural deadlines near related to the vote in November.

The window when supporters or opponents of the ballot measure must signal their intention to provide an argument for publication in official election information remains open. By midday Tuesday, though, nobody had formally approached the Summit County Clerk's Office about potentially drafting one of the arguments.

An official in the Clerk's Office said on Monday an unknown man on Friday contacted the office inquiring about the process of submitting a statement. The man is in favor of the ballot measure, the Clerk's Office said. The inquiry did not act as a formal request to provide the argument in favor of the ballot measure for publication.

The postmark deadline for someone to formally request the opportunity to submit one of the arguments to the Clerk's Office is Saturday if the request is sent via the mail. The deadline is Sept. 4 by 5 p.m. if the request is made via email.

A member in the group that opposes the Treasure development proposal and supports the ballot measure did not provide detailed information on Tuesday. John Stafsholt, who is involved with the Treasure Hill Impact Neighborhood Coalition, said it was unclear who would draft and submit an argument in favor of the ballot measure.

The group has been expected to be heavily involved in the drafting of an argument in support of the acquisition of Treasure. Members have closely monitored the talks about the Treasure development proposal for more than a decade, molding their arguments over time.

There is not known organized opposition to the ballot measure, and there has not been an indication that a group is preparing to form for the election season. If there is not a group in opposition, there remains the possibility an individual could approach the Clerk's Office expressing interest in drafting an argument.

The supporters could be considering a statement that highlights what they anticipate would be the impacts should the ballot measure fail and Treasure be developed. The supporters of the ballot measure have long expressed concerns about the development proposal, arguing the buildings would loom over Old Town, the traffic would overwhelm nearby streets and the required excavation would devastate the land.

Any opposition could dwell on the financial aspects of what would be, by a wide margin, City Hall's most expensive conservation deal.

The Park City Council pegged the ballot measure at $48 million. The figure includes a contribution of up to $3 million toward an unrelated conservation agreement in Thaynes Canyon, known as Snow Ranch Pasture.

The Treasure land is located on a hillside overlooking Old Town along the route of the Town Lift. The seller would be the Treasure partnership, involving the Sweeney family and a firm called Park City II, LLC.

Someone must be a registered voter inside Park City to be considered as the author of one of the arguments. If more than one person from the same side approaches the Clerk's Office, Summit County Clerk Kent Jones will select one to draft the argument.

For more information, contact the Clerk's Office at 615-3204.