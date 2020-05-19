Park City skate park, after a grind, resumes normal hours

Gavin Fox, 13, practices dropping in on his skateboard at the skate park in City Park with his dad, Stephen Fox, Monday afternoon. The two were enjoying their first real outing since March 10. The skate park reopened to normal operating hours on Saturday after a closure designed to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

It was a grind, but Park City officials last weekend reopened the skate park at City Park to normal operating hours for the first time this year.

The skate park had remained closed as City Hall attempted to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was not reopened this year until May 2, and the reopening involved limited hours of 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Ken Fisher, the recreation manager for the municipal government, said on Monday a full reopening occurred on Saturday. The opening times are the normal dawn to dusk. The users must now practice social distancing, he said.

“It’s a great individual activity. Getting the skate park open is a very positive move for us,” Fisher said.

The skate park became an unlikely flash point in recent weeks amid a broad shutdown of municipal buildings and facilities. There were limited recreation options in Park City with the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center and the Park City Ice Arena having closed out of concern of the spread of the illness. The two buildings recently reopened, but the closures, coupled with the early end of the ski season, left many seeking recreation outlets.

The skate park incursions had been consistent as the weather warmed and snow melted. The Park City Police Department received a series of complaints about people using the skate park while it was closed. Officers when they found someone in the skate park ordered them out and informed them of the closure. Several people were seen using the skate park at the same time in some of the cases.

The police in the days before the reopening to normal operating hours received two reports from the skate park. On Friday at 2:33 p.m., the police were told the skate park was over capacity. Public police logs indicated five people “just snuck in and now won’t leave.” The day before, meanwhile, a police officer on patrol found approximately seven youngsters in the skate park, which was locked at the time of the 4:31 p.m. case. The police said the officer spoke to the youngsters and they left.

More information about the skate park is available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link is: parkcity.org/departments/park-city-marc-recreation/parks-fields/skateboard-park.