Park City ski patrollers’ annual fundraiser Thursday is ‘gonna be a party’

The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association is hosting its annual fundraiser next week, and there will be dogs.

The sixth-annual Backcountry Bow Wow is slated to feature live music, a silent auction, swag giveaways and an opportunity drawing.

Kate Lips is a patroller, Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association member and event organizer, and she explained that this is the organization’s one big fundraiser for the year. The association, part of the union chapter United Professional Ski Patrols of America, represents ski patrollers at Park City Mountain Resort.

The proceeds will support the association’s operating costs and community outreach programs like a state-of-the-snowpack talk that was given in December.

She said the proceeds will support the association’s goal of making ski patrolling a viable professional career.

The fundraiser is scheduled from 7-11 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St.

Lips said the proceeds will be split with Wasatch Backcountry Rescue, a nonprofit that works on avalanche safety in the Wasatch mountains and trains and certifies avalanche dogs. Among other things, the proceeds will be used to support the Wasatch Backcountry Rescue avalanche dog-training program.

The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association has about 10 dogs it uses to find victims in case of an in-bounds avalanche, Lips said, including Labrador retrievers and one golden retriever.

The dogs will be there for a meet-and-greet early on, Lips said, but will probably take off before Pixie and the Partygrass Boys start playing at 8:30.

Tickets are $15 and those who purchase tickets beforehand will receive five free opportunity-drawing tickets.

Lips said donations have been rolling in from local gear companies for the drawing and a silent auction, including a half-dozen pairs of skis, helmets, avalanche safety equipment and day ski passes.

“Even if you don’t know about patrol or Wasatch Backcountry Rescue, we’re hoping people are going to come out for a fun local event,” she said. “It’s gonna be a party.”