Park City snow causes numerous road issues, and an early-season ‘roof-alanche’

The recent snow caused numerous issues on the roads in Park City, the Park City Police Department said, as drivers had difficulty adjusting to the winter-driving conditions and parked cars made it difficult for snowplows in some locations.

The Park City area was hit with a late-November snowstorm that was significant for so early in the season. Streets were packed with snow at some points as snowplow crews attempted to keep up. There were also parking problems that impacted the plows.

The Police Department responded to a series of cases last week that were a result of the snow. The cases did not appear to be serious, and many of them seemed to be typical for a significant snowstorm.

“There were some pretty tough road conditions,” Phil Kirk, a police captain, said.

Kirk said there was a series of minor traffic accidents last week that were blamed on the winter conditions. He said the storm hit “a little earlier and heavier” than is typical for late November.

Some of the cases reported to the Police Department last week included:

• on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1:41 p.m., someone on King Road contacted the police requesting a snowplow, indicating the gutters should be cleared of snow “to avoid flooding his home.”

• on Friday, Nov. 29 at 10:13 p.m., a driver in a sport utility vehicle in the vicinity of King Road and Woodside Avenue had difficulty driving uphill. The vehicle did not have snow tires and was “stuck and blocking the road,” the police were told.

• on Nov. 29 at 11:22 a.m., someone on Cooke Drive reported a snowplow left “a pile of snow” near the driveway. The person said they were not able to get out of the driveway, according to department logs.

• on Nov. 29 at 8:05 a.m., someone on King Road indicated the street needed to be cleaned and the snow moved, apparently hoping for a larger piece of snow-removal equipment.

There were parking issues as well, including on Park Avenue in the vicinity of 11th Street, Comstock Drive and Marsac Avenue close to the Old Town roundabout. The parking issues are important during snowstorms since the vehicles impede the snowplows.

The Police Department logged other cases that were a result of the weather, including slide-off accidents along the Bonanza Drive corridor. S.R. 224 and along Marsac Avenue. In another case, on Nov. 30 at 7:21 a.m., an officer pulled over a driver after observing snow on a window was obstructing the person’s view. Two days before, on Nov. 28 at 8:51 p.m., the police received a report of a hazardous driver at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. The police were told the rear window was covered in snow and the driver almost hit a vehicle in the oncoming lane.

There was also an apparent so-called ‘roof-alanche,’ when the snow from the roof of a building sheds, on the residential stretch of Main Street toward the southern end of the street. A pile of snow was left across a stretch of sidewalk afterward.