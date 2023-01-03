Park City snowstorm creates tough driving conditions, numerous slide-offs reported

Police-blotter-image-1

The Park City Police Department responded to numerous cases related to the snowstorm around New Year’s, including slide-off accidents.

Public police logs did not provide details about the cases, but similar incidents are commonly reported when there are difficult driving conditions. The Police Department said there was lots of traffic and slick road conditions. None of the accidents involved serious injuries, the police said.

The cases were logged in a variety of locations, including in Deer Valley and Old Town. In one of the cases, on Dec. 29 at 7:06 a.m., a slide-off accident was reported on Ontario Avenue. The police were told the vehicle was “almost ready to roll into a house,” according to public police logs. The police indicated a tow crew responding would need lane closures.

Some of the cases included:

• on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7:35 p.m., a slide-off accident was reported in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Royal Street.

• on Jan. 1 at 4:23 p.m., a slide-off accident was logged in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and 15th Street.

• on Jan. 1 at 10:10 a.m., a slide-off accident was reported in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Swede Alley.

• on Jan. 1 at 8:25 a.m., a slide-off accident was logged in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Woodbine Way.

• on Jan. 1 at 1:37 a.m., a slide-off accident was reported on Monitor Drive.

• on Jan. 1 at 12:51 a.m., a slide-off accident was logged on Aspen Springs Drive.

• on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 5:33 p.m., a slide-off accident was reported in the area of Marsac Avenue and Ontario Avenue.

• on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:35 p.m., a slide-off accident was reported on King Road.

• on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 12:20 p.m., a slide-off accident was reported on Marsac Avenue, apparently just south of Old Town.

• on Dec. 29 at 10:52 a.m., a slide-off accident was reported on S.R. 224.

• on Dec. 29 at 12:14 a.m., a slide-off accident was reported on Ontario Avenue.