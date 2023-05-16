Park City speeding cases continue, including a 70 mph-plus stop on S.R. 224

A digital speed sign deployed on the inbound side of S.R. 224 close to the Park City limits show drivers on Monday afternoon how fast they were traveling. The Park City Police Department early in the week and last week pulled over a series of drivers on the state highway, indicating some of the vehicles were moving at speeds well above the posted limit.

The Park City Police Department early in the week and last week said officers pulled over drivers at well above the posted speed limits as the agency’s patrols continued to net drivers suspected to be speeding and committing other traffic offenses.

The police regularly patrol busy roads like S.R. 224 as well as streets in neighborhoods, and traffic stops generally occur across the community. Park City residents have long complained about traffic-related issues, like speeding, and the police patrols are seen as being in response to the concerns in the community.

Public police logs include limited information about the traffic stops. In many cases it is not clear whether a driver received a warning or a ticket.

Some of the recent traffic stops included:

• on Sunday, May 14 at 5:06 a.m., an officer stopped a driver at 74 mph in a location along S.R. 224 where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The police said the vehicle registration was expired, there was no proof of insurance and the person did not have a driver license.

• on May 14 at 4:48 a.m., an officer pulled over a driver at 66 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph on S.R. 224.

• on Saturday, May 13 at 10:46 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224 after the vehicle was seen traveling at 58 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The vehicle registration was expired as well, the police said.

• on May 13 at 7:40 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver at 35 mph in a location in the area of Royal Street and Lookout Drive where the posted speed limit is 25 mph. The driver received a written warning.

• on Friday, May 12 at 8:31 p.m., an officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 after observing the vehicle traveling at 64 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. There was also an issue with the vehicle registration, the police said.

• on May 12 at 8:15 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 64 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The police said the driver was “at the front of a group of vehicles in the left lane and not being overtaken.”

• on May 12 at 5:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver in the area of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 62 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The driver received a warning.

• on Thursday, May 11 at 11:24 p.m., an officer stopped a driver on Park Avenue at 58 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph.

Speeding has been one of the chief complaints of Parkites for years, with the concerns stretching from the community’s entryways into the neighborhoods. The Police Department regularly conducts traffic patrols, and the recent cases seemed to be typical for Park City roads.