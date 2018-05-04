Park City St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights concerts beat path to new location

The Park City Institute on Thursday told City Hall leaders the plans to hold the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series at the recreation complex at Quinn's Junction this year are seen as a temporary fix as the organization seeks another location to hold the popular calendar of shows.

The institute held a round of talks with Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council on Thursday about shifting the concerts to the recreation complex from the traditional location outside Snow Park Lodge at Deer Valley Resort. The Snow Park Lodge location is no longer available as Deer Valley itself has scheduled a concert series there.

The City Council was not expected to make a decision on Thursday and opted to continue the discussions later. The elected officials are tentatively scheduled to address the topic again on June 7 with the possibility of an earlier date. It seems the City Council could cast a vote at that meeting.

The Thursday meeting was scheduled in the weeks after it was made public the Snow Park Lodge location would not be available for the concert series. The Park City Institute and City Hall officials engaged in a rapid round of talks about an alternate for this year.

"It's been a tough couple of months," Teri Orr, the executive director of the Park City Institute, conceded to the mayor and City Council on Thursday.

She said the organization scouted other locations before pursuing the recreation complex. Orr called the proposal for Quinn's Junction a "Band-Aid" solution for a season of the concert series.

Several speakers offered support for the location, but the elected officials indicated they need to consider the details of a concert series at Quinn's Junction. It appears the mayor and City Council will spend time discussing traffic issues related to the concerts when they return to the topic. None of the concerns expressed on Thursday, though, seemed to threaten an eventual City Council approval.

Tim Henney, a City Councilor, noted traffic must be addressed as he explained the Utah Department of Transportation will be involved since S.R. 248, a state controlled road, is the route to the location. Another City Councilor, Nann Worel, also mentioned traffic in her comments. Worel said officials must ensure Big Stars, Bright Nights-related traffic does not hinder ambulance service at the nearby Park City Hospital. City Councilor Becca Gerber expressed confidence the issues will be addressed as she told Orr she should be proud of the efforts since it is a "huge task" to create a concert venue in such a short amount of time.

A City Hall report drafted in anticipation of the meeting on Thursday indicated the crowds at the concerts would be capped at 2,500, including staffers and volunteers. The concerts would require play to stop on the fields. The report did not outline the time play would need to be stopped. Trail access and access to nearby businesses would be maintained, according to the report.

The report also notes a conflict with a Big Stars, Bright Nights Grace Potter concert planned on July 13. A softball tournament is already scheduled at the recreation complex that date. The Park City Institute wants to find an alternate location for the Grace Potter concert, according to the report.