Standoff in Park City that required SWAT team and snipers ended with one arrest

The Park City Police Department on Wednesday arrested a man after a two-hour standoff at the Snow Country Condominiums, at a residence close to City Park, an operation that required a major law enforcement response, evacuations and a road closure.

Chief of Police Wade Carpenter said officers were called to the residence, on the 1100 block of Deer Valley Drive, the night before to investigate a complaint of possible domestic violence. He said there was not enough evidence for police action at that time.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man whose residence was not immediately known, returned at 3 p.m., kicking the door in, Carpenter said. The woman, who the police said is the man's wife, called 911. Carpenter said the suspect barricaded himself in a room and threatened to hurt himself. The woman told the police the man had a knife, the chief said.

Law enforcement descended on the scene, calling for a SWAT team with a negotiator to respond and reinforce the Police Department. Law enforcement snipers took up positions on the perimeter atop a fire engine. Carpenter said snipers were required since the authorities did not have information about the suspect's weapons.

Carpenter said the authorities contacted the man via phone. He eventually opened the door, began to exit the residence and then attempted to retreat into the residence after seeing the law enforcement presence, the chief said.

The SWAT team quickly moved in, taking the man into custody a little after 5 p.m. Carpenter said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment for a minor bruise. There were no other injuries.

Recommended Stories For You

The man was booked into the Summit County Jail on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, domestic violence criminal mischief, public intoxication and interference with an arresting officer. He was released on bail later that day.

The Police Department said people were ordered out of an unspecified number of nearby residences based on safety concerns. Streets on the north side of City Park were temporarily closed, the police said.