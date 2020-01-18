Park City starts parking restrictions in preparation for Sundance

Park City has started to temporarily close parking lots and spaces in the Main Street core as part of the preparations for the Sundance Film Festival, which starts on Thursday.

The closure started with the Bob Wells Plaza lot on Swede Alley. It closed on Jan. 16 and is not scheduled to reopen until Feb. 4. The Festival Village will be built at the location of the plaza.

The parking on the west side of Main Street will be closed on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 while the parking on Park Avenue between the Heber Avenue and 9th Street intersections closes on Jan. 22. Also on Jan. 22 the lot on the north side of the Marsac Building will close until Feb. 1

The major closure starts on Jan. 23 and ends on Feb. 1. It involves parking on the entire stretch of Main Street as well as on Heber Avenue. The Brew Pub parking lot toward the southern end of Main Street will be closed during that period, as will the surface lots on Swede Alley. The parking on the east side of Park Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street will be removed while the parking on the west side of the street will be set aside for parking for residents. The flagpole lot on lower Swede Alley, meanwhile, will be closed on Jan. 30 for a bonfire.

The restrictions are a part of City Hall’s overall traffic, parking and transportation plans for Sundance. The plans are designed to reduce the impact of the large crowds that pour into Park City.

More information is available in the Park City community guide, published by City Hall. The guide is available on the municipal website, http://www.parkcity.org. Select “Park City Community Guide: Sundance Film Festival” in the Latest News section of the front page. The address is: https://www.parkcity.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=65185.

