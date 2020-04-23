Park City status update: Library, athletic center, Ice Arena, playgrounds remain closed

The playground at City Park remains locked during the ongoing closure based on the efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Park City officials recently drafted an update regarding the status of municipal buildings and recreational facilities.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Municipal buildings and recreation facilities in Park City remain closed or are operating with limited public accessibility, one of the steps taken to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

City Hall staffers provided a recent update to Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council about the status of places like the Park City Library and the Park City Ice Arena.

Highlights of the update include:

• the continued closure of the Park City Library, The update indicates staffers at the library offer a “virtual library” with a story time, audio books and e-books. There is also an “ask-a-librarian.”

• the continued closure of the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center. There are fitness classes offered virtually.

• the continued closure of the Park City Ice Arena. Staffers are monitoring the ice as well as the refrigeration system. Instructors at the Ice Arena have posted videos.

• recreation locations like the skate park in City Park, the tennis courts at City Park, the City Park fields and playgrounds at City Park are closed and some of them are locked. The dog park at Quinn’s Junction is also closed.

• trailheads are open but there are postings regarding gatherings.

• the limited access to the police station on Park Avenue, where a visitor may contact dispatchers through a phone in the lobby.

• the Marsac Building and the Public Works Building are open. The counters are closed to people without an appointment, though. The update says people are encouraged to conduct business via phone and email.

The update also notes the deep cleaning of municipal buildings continues.

The closures and limited access are based on a public health order.