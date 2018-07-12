Park City street suffers as road blocked, loud truck pollutes

The Park City Police Department last week received several complaints about issues arising from work on a street at the southern end of Old Town.

It was not clear from public police logs whether the cases on or close to Daly Avenue were centered on construction projects or some sort of work in the roadway itself.

Daly Avenue is a residential street that intersects with the southern end of Main Street. It is especially busy in the summer with drivers and bicyclists headed to and from Empire Canyon. A popular trail accessing the canyon is located at the southern end of Daly Avenue.

In one of the reports, logged at 11:18 a.m. on Thursday, July 5, construction crews were reportedly "blocking ways out of the neighborhood," according to the Police Department. A little bit later that day, at 11:41 a.m., the police were told two people did not stop for flaggers. Public police logs did not specify whether the people who did not stop were driving vehicles or riding bicycles.

At 7:41 p.m. that evening, meanwhile, someone contacted the police with a complaint about an excavation truck with an engine running for upward of an hour. The police were told the truck was "loud and polluting."

The Police Department on Friday, July 6, fielded another call from the vicinity of Daly Avenue. Someone on Ridge Avenue, a small street that intersects with Daly Avenue, reported there were makeshift signs toward the top of the road indicating Ridge Avenue was closed.