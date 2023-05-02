Park City student seen outside school with airsoft gun

A Treasure Mountain Junior High student reported seeing another student in late April riding a bicycle while carrying a weapon outside the school, prompting an investigation.

David Jackson/Park Record

A Treasure Mountain Junior High student on Monday reported they saw another student in late April riding a bicycle while carrying a weapon outside the Kearns Boulevard school, prompting an investigation by the Park City Police Department and the Park City School District.

The incident occurred on April 27. A joint statement from the Police Department and the School District on Monday said administrators at the junior high verified the report by reviewing security tapes.

A search warrant was executed and the weapon was found to be an airsoft gun, the statement said, explaining the incident was not reported immediately to authorities because witnesses did not believe the gun to be real.

“The Park City School District and Police Department (take) reports of this nature very seriously. With recent genuine concerns about school safety being at the forefront of the minds of the community, we make every resource available to determine the threat’s credibility to ensure students and school staff are as safe as possible,” the statement said.

It also said the investigation is continuing into whether there was a violation of the School District’s safe schools policy.

“We are grateful for the swift response from our administration and the Park City Police Department in handling this situation. We want to assure our community we will continue to work collaboratively to maintain a safe learning environment for our students and staff,” the statement said.

The statement did not provide information about the student other than that the person is a juvenile.