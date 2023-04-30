Park City, Summit County explore creating a regional housing authority

The Silver Creek Village development on the east side of U.S. 40 includes a mix of market-rate and workforce housing units. Various nonprofit and independent developers are working on projects in the area, where an agreement states 25% of new developments must be affordable.

David Jackson/Park Record

There’s a housing crisis in Utah and the Wasatch Back hasn’t been immune to the challenges. With a low housing supply and the average home value in Park City teetering around $1.5 million, local leaders are considering new methods of solving the problem.

One possibility discussed at a joint meeting between the Park City Council and Summit County Council on Tuesday was the creation of a regional housing authority; a quasi-governmental body formed to coordinate a collaborative, strategic response to housing. The idea has circulated in the Park City area in previous years but hasn’t gained much traction.

However, officials earlier this week appeared more supportive of the measure after hearing from Daniel Nackerman, the executive director of the Salt Lake City Housing Authority, who insisted that City Hall and the County Courthouse could curate their plans to exactly what’s needed in the community.

“This is one of my main messages today: housing authorities are not a program unto themselves. They’re more like a menu at a restaurant where you get to pick the items that you want to get involved in … you can choose from two to 100 things,” he said.

The Salt Lake City Housing Authority, which is the largest of more than 10 housing authorities in the state, mainly focuses on promoting senior and workforce housing, but it also owns several market-rate units. The organization has 33 properties as well as a $55 million budget.

Examples of work led by the Salt Lake City Housing Authority include 100 units of permanent supportive housing at Pamela’s Place and an additional 100-plus units of income-restricted apartments at Capitol Homes and 9th East Lofts.

Nackerman highlighted how city and county representatives could mirror this model, either as independent housing authorities or by joining forces – potentially with Wasatch County, too – as a regional entity.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has been particularly encouraging of the creation of regional housing authorities because of the joint response to housing strategies. Nackerman said there is some benefit to combining, but not much. Groups could also partner on a specific development, or based on geography or the project type/goal.

Housing authorities overall are a “magnet” for federal resources and have a greater reach, providing more opportunities, than one municipality or developer. The organizations are created as a way to access additional funding, develop private and public partnerships and respond to the worsening housing shortage.

Nackerman added that a housing authority can differ in how aggressively it pursues grants or federal funds, whether it issues bonds and the types of subsidy programs utilized.

Vouchers, for example, typically target those making around 80% of the area median income – which is more than $100,000 for a four-person household locally – or below. Vouchers can be tenant-based, meaning it travels with the individual who would then pay between 30 to 40% of their income in rent, or project-based, which essentially makes the unit deed-restricted.

It’s a misconception that housing authorities “attract the poor.” Nackerman said officials should consider creating such an organization because housing authorities actually reduce poverty and stimulate units, help support local businesses by providing workforce housing and improve quality of life.

He emphasized the three S’s: supply – because scarcity leads to higher costs; stability – because it provides positive impacts on individuals and families; and subsidy – because it provides temporary assistance to members of the community who are struggling.

Nackerman said the only real disadvantage is the initial cost required to fund a housing authority for the first few years. He estimated the startup cost of a regional housing authority would be around $300,000 annually.

Representatives of City Hall questioned whether it was difficult to receive federal funding and whether there were opportunities to address seasonal workforce housing programs as there are certain citizenship restrictions for some of the federal dollars, as well as whether there’d be an increase in crime rates, or competing interests should Park City and Summit County form separate housing authorities

There are specialty boutique vouchers offered through HUD that give preference to specific populations, such as veterans, to address long housing waitlists, Nackerman said, but there are also other programs available beyond what’s offered by the federal government – particularly if City Hall and the County Courthouse work together on the issue. He added that proper property management and screening applicants can prevent illegal activity.

Jeff Jones, the economic development and housing director for Summit County, indicated officials should start small at first and allow the program to grow organically. Park City Affordable Housing Manager Jason Glidden agreed. He said the community development offices would work together to complete an analysis of the potential “menu” items local leaders could choose from.

Jones and Glidden said they would be back within three months to present the findings to the two groups and give them a starting point. The best model will determine whether Park City and Summit County work together on the issue, forming the Wasatch Back Regional Housing Authority, or if officials will work separately. The meeting was scheduled for July 11.