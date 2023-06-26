YOUR AD HERE »

Park City SUP Festival enjoyed a sunny Saturday on the water

The Park City Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Festival was held at Jordanelle Reservoir on Saturday June 24. A couple dozen participants started the occasion with a surfing style moment of introspection where the racers gathered in a circle just offshore.
David Jackson/Park Record

Saturday, June 24 was the formerly annual Park City SUP Festival’s first return since 2019. The weather couldn’t have been better, and with a colorful turnout, the day’s four races were lively events.

The event featured a handful of sponsors and live music from bands Hail Mary and Smiling Souls.

The Park City Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Festival races had four different classes ranging from 1 mile to 4 miles in length around five buoys near the Cove Pavilion at Jordanelle State Park.
David Jackson/Park Record
A dog shakes the lake water off its coat after enjoying a refreshing swim. A paddleboarder competes in one of the Park City SUP Festival races at Jordanelle State Park.
David Jackson/Park Record

