Park City suspected shoplifter loads grocery cart with Prilosec, ribeyes, Coke

The Park City Police Department on Wednesday evening arrested a man at a grocery store after, according to the police, he loaded a grocery cart full of goods and attempted to leave without paying.

The man is 40 and from the Park City area. The Police Department arrested him on preliminary charges of retail theft, which is a class A misdemeanor, a class B misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a third-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said officers were called to the grocery store at 6:39 p.m. to investigate a suspected shoplifter. Store staffers confronted the person and asked for a receipt, but he attempted to leave with a cart full of goods, Kirk said. An employee blocked the route before officers arrived, he said. Kirk said the suspect initially resisted the officers’ efforts to arrest him.

After he was restrained, the police found a bindle with a white powder suspected to be methamphetamine in a pocket, Kirk said. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Kirk said more than $500 worth of items was found in the cart. The items included a barbecue griddle and charcoal, the police said. There were also over-the-counter medicines like Prilosec and Zegerid as well as ribeye steaks, fried chicken, laundry detergent, Coca-Cola, Gatorade and air fresheners.

“We have our share of shoplifting cases. This was a lot larger amount than we normally see,” Kirk said.