Park City suspends non-essential programming at municipal facilities

City Hall on Thursday afternoon temporarily suspended what officials described as “non-essential programming” at municipal facilities, an especially dramatic move during a week of cancellations, closures and postponements in the area based on concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The announcement was made on social media and indicates the move was made “out of an abundance of caution” and in consultation with the Summit County Health Department.

According to the City Hall posting, the facilities are not closed. Officials, though, want people to “help us responsibly maintain social distancing when possible.”

The posting describes the move as involving all of the facilities and notes, as examples, programming like the Park City Library’s story time, hockey at the Park City Ice Arena and spinning classes at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center.

