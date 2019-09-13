Park City takes 13 of 20 trucks off the road during safety sting

The Park City Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday conducted a truck-inspection operation along S.R. 248, determining that more than half of the trucks that were inspected during the sting were unfit to be on the roads.

The Police Department said the officers involved in the operation, which lasted from 10 a.m. until noon, pulled over 20 trucks for inspection. Thirteen of the trucks were found with violations that triggered the authorities to remove them from the road until the violations were corrected.

The Police Department said the 13 vehicles were found with a combined 35 violations that triggered the vehicles to be taken out of service. There were a total of 169 violations found among the 20 vehicles, or an average of nearly 8 1/2 violations per vehicle.

The authorities conducted the inspections in the parking lot of the Quinn’s Junction recreation complex. The trucks were initially stopped for some sort of moving or equipment violation visible to the officers. The trucks were then directed to the recreation complex for the inspections.

The Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol occasionally conduct truck-inspection operations like the one on Thursday in an effort to ensure vehicles, particularly those associated with the construction industry, meet safety requirements. The inspectors check the brakes and other parts of the trucks after the authorities guide the vehicles into the inspection area.

Truck safety has long been a concern of the Police Department, City Hall and rank-and-file Parkites in places like Old Town. There has been a series of accidents over the years in Park City involving failed brakes, resulting in runaway trucks on the community’s hilly roads. Marsac Avenue between upper Deer Valley and Old Town has been an especially notorious stretch of street, with trucks losing brakes on the steepest section. Some of those cases have involved runaway trucks careening down Marsac Avenue, often called the Mine Road at that location, before they crash.

A runaway-truck ramp was eventually built on Marsac Avenue as a safety measure. A dump truck in May was forced onto the runaway-truck ramp after it lost its brakes.