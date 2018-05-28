Park City targets yards with ‘blatantly out of control’ weeds

Park City officials anticipate they will begin sending notices by the end of May to property owners with noxious weeds growing on their grounds.

The notices will inform the owners there are noxious weeds present and outline a state law that requires the weeds be controlled. Logan Jones, the trails and open space coordinator at City Hall, said garlic mustard and a plant known as whitetop or hoary cress are especially problematic as the summer approaches. Garlic mustard and whitetop have spread through much of Park City, he said.

Jones said the notices will be sent to property owners with places where the noxious weeds are "blatantly out of control."

He said many Park City residents do not comply with the rule, explaining they are unaware of the details or the consequences of allowing noxious weeds to grow.

A City Hall posting about noxious weeds describes them as invasive and aggressive.

"These species grow and reproduce rapidly, causing major disturbance to the areas in which they are present," the posting says, explaining that noxious weeds "can be difficult and costly to control" once they are established. They can reduce the amount of food available to wildlife and clog waterways, according to the posting.

More information is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. The direct link is: http://www.parkcity.org/government/noxious-weeds.