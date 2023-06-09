Park City teacher seeks City Council seat, but he is also a candidate for lower panel

Matt Nagie, a Park City High School physics teacher, has begun a Park City Council campaign. He plans to address issues such as housing and transportation during the contest. Courtesy of Matt Nagie

A Park City High School teacher wants to enter public service, but it is not yet clear what route he may take.

Matt Nagie, who is 29 and lives in Old Town, has started a campaign for the Park City Council. And he is also interested in an appointment to the Park City Planning Commission.

Nagie filed paperwork to compete in the City Council election even as he is also a candidate for the Planning Commission. The City Council is preparing to make appointments to the Planning Commission, but the schedule is expected to stretch for at least several more weeks.

If he is appointed to the Planning Commission, Nagie said, he will end the campaign for the City Council. The Planning Commission is seen as ranking second in importance of all the municipal boards and commissions, trailing only the City Council.

Nagie grew up in the Snyderville Basin and has lived inside the Park City limits since 2020. He is a physics teacher at the high school. He has not held a public service role. He participated in the Park City Police Department’s Citizens Academy, which is designed to introduce the public to the inner workings of law enforcement.

Nagie plans to address issues like housing and transportation during the campaign.

He said he supports the City Hall efforts to build a restricted affordable housing project widely known as the Homestake development and is “cautiously optimistic” for the project being a model for future public-private housing partnerships. He described the location along Kearns Boulevard as desirable for such a project since it is close to amenities.

He said he has a background in transportation engineering that could assist him as Park City considers methods to reduce traffic. Nagie said park-and-ride lots are an option he supports.