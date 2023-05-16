Park City telephone pole fire forces closure of important stretch of road

A section of Park Avenue in Old Town was temporarily closed Sunday evening during the emergency response to a telephone pole fire.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

A small fire in Old Town forced the closure of an important stretch of road on Sunday evening, the Park City Police Department said.

The police said the telephone pole fire ignited on Park Avenue close to 15th Street. The Park City Fire District and the Police Department responded.

The police said the section of Park Avenue approximately between 13th Street and 15th Street was closed to traffic during the emergency response. Officers initially closed the street with vehicles before barricades were eventually posted.

The Police Department said no evacuations were required and there was no damage reported to other property.

Park Avenue at the location serves drivers headed to or from the Main Street core and the surrounding neighborhood. It also serves City Park and the Park City Library.