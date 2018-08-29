Park City told of homeless camps, and a man sleeping in a BMW

The Park City Police Department in recent weeks has received a series of reports of campsites or people appearing to be living in a vehicle, evidence of the possibility of homelessness in the community as fall approaches.

The reports stretch through several areas inside the Park City limits. The police have recently logged cases in disparate locations like Round Valley and Deer Valley. Some of the recent reports include:

• on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 7:48 p.m., a vehicle described as a "creepy truck" was seen parked outside a house on Lucky John Drive. The police were told it appeared someone might be living in the truck, which, the person who contacted the police said, was "pretty beat up." It had been there several days, according to police logs.

• on Friday, Aug. 24 at 10:21 p.m., a vehicle was seen behind a restaurant on Sidewinder Drive. It had been parked there since the day before the report to the police. Vagrants might be sleeping in the vehicle, the police were told.

• on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 4:28 p.m., someone reported finding a campsite on a trail in the vicinity of the Rossie Hill neighborhood. The person apparently had a map showing the location of the campsite.

• on Tuesday, Aug. 21, the police received a report that someone might be camping off Round Valley Drive. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

• on Monday, Aug. 20 at 8:10 p.m., a possible homeless person's camp was seen off Royal Street.

• on Aug. 20 at 7:46 a.m., people were reported to be camping at City Park

• on Aug. 20 at 2:28 a.m., a case logged as suspected vagrancy was reported on Sidewinder Drive.

On Aug. 22, during the Police Department's overnight shift, a man was discovered sleeping in a BMW in a parking lot along Homestake Road. The person told the police "he had been sleeping there for some time as he is homeless," according to a department online posting.

Earlier in August, meanwhile, an officer investigated a report of a homeless camp close to the Christian Center of Park City, off a trail. An officer noted he found the camp after following the trail and crossing a stream. The officer photographed the campsite and posted a notice to vacate the location within 24 hours.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said some of the recent cases involved the same person at different locations. Kirk said the person has been warned. The person, though, is awaiting the resolution of a court case unrelated to the recent reports, Kirk said.

Kirk said the Police Department occasionally receives reports about campsites from people using trails. Police officers who investigate typically do not find someone at the locations. The campsites could have been abandoned by the time the police investigate, he said.

Kirk said the locations are concerning since there is the danger of a campfire igniting a wildfire. He also said there is a concern about human waste.