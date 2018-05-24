Park City told of vehicle camping, disheveled person

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports that may have involved camping or homelessness.

Public police logs did not provide details, but the cases illustrate there could be ongoing issues inside Park City regarding people who do not have a place to live. There have been occasional reports for months of people living on hillsides or staying in places like the Old Town transit center.

On Sunday, May 20 at 8:19 p.m., the police received a complaint that a person might be camping inside a vehicle that was seen in the vicinity of S.R. 248 and Richardson Flat Road. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the call to the police, but someone might be staying there, the department was told. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Friday, May 18, meanwhile, a person, described as disheveled and not wearing shoes, was seen on the 1100 block of Deer Valley Drive at 12:29 p.m. The police were apparently told the person might be homeless.

Camping inside the Park City limits is prohibited. The Police Department typically attempts to help someone who is found to be homeless, but the department also worries about hillside campsites where some of the people have been found. The police say someone living in a campsite could cause a wildfire.