Park City traffic situation remains tense with obscene gesture

The Park City Police Department in late June and early July field a series of reports about problems on the roads, including an obscene gesture, parking issues and cases described as moving violations.

The reports were logged at the start of what is typically a busy time in Park City as crowds descend on the community for Independence Day, the traditional start of a packed stretch for the tourism industry.

The cases were also reported as roadwork continues in the Park City area, including a major project on the S.R. 224 entryway. The Police Department in recent weeks has responded to cases described as road rage and other driver problems.

At least one of the cases last week appears to have involved high emotions on Park City roads. On Friday, June 29 at 12:58 p.m., a man was reported to be driving 50 mph in the vicinity of Estates Circle, Estates Drive and Four Lakes Drive, which are neighborhood streets in Park Meadows. Someone told the driver to slow down. The driver flipped off the person, the police were told.

On Sunday, July 1, meanwhile, the Police Department at 1:17 p.m. received a complaint about the Main Street trolley, which, dispatchers were told, exited the Old Town transit center and "didn't even try to slow down when entering" the Old Town roundabout. The person who contacted the police indicated they had to quickly brake, according to department logs. The Police Department rarely receives complaints about the trolley as it laps Main Street and the transit center.

Some of the other traffic or parking cases reported last week included:

• on Wednesday, June 27 at 2:03 p.m., an officer stopped a driver on Little Kate Road, warning the person for what was described as a lane issue. Three minutes earlier, an officer stopped a driver on Holiday Rand Loop Road for the same reason.

• on June 27 at 12:26 p.m., cars were reported to be driving in an "irresponsible" manner on S.R. 224. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on June 27 at 9:51 a.m., a dump truck was apparently parked in a travel lane on the wrong side of the road on Snow Creek Drive. The engine was idling and the truck obstructed traffic on a southbound lane, the police were told. The Police Department issued a parking ticket.

• on Sunday, July 1 at 2:06 p.m., a truck with a large boat apparently attached was reported to be parked somewhere along Royal Street. The police indicated the boat created a parking problem.

• on July 1 at 10:22 a.m., the police received a report about what the person described as malfunctioning turn arrows on the stoplights at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue. The police were told drivers in a turn lane were headed straight instead of turning. The person who contacted the police was worried the malfunction could cause an accident. The Police Department said the situation caused a traffic hazard.