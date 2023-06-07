Park City traffic stops continue at brisk pace: Issues at crosswalk, stop sign violations and speeding reported

Police-blotter-image-2

The Park City Police Department last week and early this week continued to pull over vehicles at a brisk pace, as patrols netted numerous drivers for a variety of offenses.

There were strings of traffic stops in disparate locations at various points. Some of the cases involved suspected speeding while other traffic stops were based on what the police described as an array of other offenses.

Police officers regularly conduct traffic patrols and the agency has a traffic team that focuses on the roads. The cases this year follow a year after a sharp increase in the 2022 numbers.

Park City residents have long been worried about speeding and other traffic-related issues, and the Police Department’s efforts are seen as a response to the community concerns. The wider municipal government has also taken steps over time to address speeding and other traffic-related issues. The concerns stretch from the entryways to neighborhood streets, and the police patrols occur across the community

At certain times last week and early this week, the police reported strings of cases that were exclusively related to traffic. On Sunday, June 4, as an example, each case reported on public police logs between 4:01 p.m. and 9:42 p.m. dealt with some sort of traffic issue.

The logs in many cases did not provide details about whether the officers issued a warning or a ticket.

Some of the cases included:

• on Sunday, June 4 at 10:06 p.m. a police officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive after observing a front headlight was not working. The officer warned the driver.

• on June 4 at 9:15 p.m., an officer at 9:15 p.m. stopped a driver on S.R. 224, indicating the license plate showed the vehicle’s registration was expired. The police said the new registration was not shown in a database yet. The driver put a registration sticker on the plate.

• on June 4 at 7:33 p.m., a driver was stopped on Main Street after an officer observed the vehicle not stop at a stop sign at the nearby intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue. The officer issued a warning.

• on June 4 at 5:48 a.m., a police officer stopped a driver after observing the vehicle traveling at 68 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

• on Saturday, June 3 at 10:25 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver after the motorist reportedly “failed to indicate” while leaving the Old Town roundabout.

• on June 3 at 7:09 p.m., an officer stopped a driver in the area of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Prospector Avenue after watching the vehicle drive through a crosswalk while a pedestrian was crossing.

• on Friday, June 2 at between 8:15 p.m. and 7:53 p.m., officers stopped three vehicles along S.R. 224 — at least two of them in the area of Holiday Ranch Loop Road — reported to be traveling at 60 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

• on June 2 between 7:06 p.m. and 7:29 p.m. three vehicles were pulled over in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive, with the police indicating each was traveling at 61 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

• on Wednesday, May 31 at 8:40 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver in the area of Marsac Avenue and Ontario Avenue after watching the vehicle not stop at a stop sign at the nearby Marsac Avenue-Hillside Avenue intersection. The police said the officer issued a written warning.