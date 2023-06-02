Park City traffic stops continued in late May, including case at 54 mph in a 25 mph zone

Police-blotter-image

The Park City Police Department annual report for 2022 showed a sharp increase of traffic stops and traffic citations, and officers are continuing to regularly pull over drivers for a variety of suspected offenses.

The traffic stops occur on the entryways, important connector roads and on neighborhood streets. The Police Department’s weekly logs of cases, widely known as the police blotter, provide regular snapshots of the traffic stops, such as the time and the street where drivers are pulled over. The logs in many cases do not provide details, but they can begin to illustrate trends nonetheless. They can especially highlight when and where officers are concentrating their traffic patrols.

The Police Department’s most recent logs, covering late May, listed numerous traffic stops. Officers reported they pulled over drivers suspected of speeding, not stopping at stop signs and making turns in locations where they are prohibited. There were taillight and headlight violations as well, the police said.

Some of the recent cases included:

• on May 29 at 10:30 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224, indicating a taillight was white in color.

• on May 29 at 7:07 p.m., a driver was stopped on Little Kate Road after an officer observed the person failing to stop at a stop sign. The logs indicated the driver was also “educated on the speed limits in the area.”

• on May 27 at 6:04 p.m., an officer stopped a driver at 54 mph in a location on S.R. 224 where the posted speed limit is 25 mph. Public police logs did not provide details about whether the driver received a ticket or a warning.

• on May 26 at 8:27 p.m., a driver was pulled over at 66 mph in a location on S.R. 224 where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The officer issued a citation.

• on May 24 at 7:12 p.m., an officer stopped a driver after watching the vehicle make a prohibited left turn at the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue.