Park City traffic worries continue on tiny Old Town street, prompting ‘Save our community’ signs

Signs have been posted on Hillside Avenue properties expressing concern about the amount of traffic on the tiny Old Town street that is headed to and from Main Street. One of the creators of the signs anticipates more will be posted shortly.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Several signs recently were posted on a tiny but strategically located Old Town street expressing frustration with traffic, continuing the long-running concerns about whether the road should serve as a route to and from Main Street.

The signs are on properties on Hillside Avenue, a small street that connects the upper reaches of Main Street with Marsac Avenue. There are just several houses on Hillside Avenue, but the people who live there have expressed displeasure for years about the amount of traffic on a road where it is difficult for two vehicles headed in opposite directions to pass each other.

The signs say “Save our community” and “Stop Main St Access,” using the shape of a stop sign for the word “Stop.” They also include an illustrated streetscape showing vehicles spewing lots of exhaust. One of the vehicles, appearing to be a shuttle, is said to be headed toward Main Street. A child riding a bicycle and wearing a mask is also in the illustration.

Hillside Avenue has long been seen as an alternate route into and out of the Main Street core as well as a popular option for people who live in upper Old Town as they drive to and from their homes. But it also has been for years a route for commercial traffic as drivers of delivery trucks, lodging shuttles, taxis and ridesharing vehicles seek a less congested route to and from Main Street.

There has been ongoing concern on Hillside Avenue about the traffic, especially the commercial vehicles. Emotions have sometimes run high on the street and there has been occasional friction between people in the neighborhood and the drivers.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Peter Marth, a Hillside Avenue resident, said he and a neighbor created the signs amid continued worries about traffic on the street. He said the signs were not created in response to the pedestrian days on Main Street that recently debuted. There was some concern in Old Town that the pedestrian days would force traffic to neighborhood streets. Marth said he and others on streets close to Main Street want commercial traffic to remain in the core of the shopping, dining and entertainment district, on streets like Main Street and Swede Alley.

Marth said more signs are expected to be posted shortly on Hillside Avenue and upper Main Street.

“It’s an on and off ramp to Main Street,” Marth said about Hillside Avenue.