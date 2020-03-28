Park City Transit further reduced in effort to slow the spread of coronavirus

Park City Transit announced Tuesday it was reducing bus service levels below their springtime normal in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. One line was suspended and many others are operating at reduced frequency.

The buses are still running, but many of them will be circulating through stops with less frequency as Park City Transit is taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In schedule changes made Tuesday, one route was suspended and several others are ending earlier at night and being serviced by fewer buses that come less frequently. The move comes on the heels of a switch to spring service March 18 about a month earlier than usual after ridership dropped off significantly while the pandemic took hold.

Park City Transit consultant Jerry Benson said the decision to further reduce service below spring levels was done to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus while continuing to provide service for those who need it to access essential workplaces and services.

Park City Transit also announced recommendations to protect bus drivers and riders. Riders are asked to stay at home if ill and, even if well, use the transit system only for essential travel. Riders are also asked to enter buses at the back and to practice social distancing by leaving at least one seat between themselves and other passengers. And if a bus is full enough that people are standing, riders are asked to wait for the next one.

Benson said that drivers are cleaning the buses regularly, washing their hands frequently and maintaining distance from riders and colleagues.

The 9 Purple line to Empire Pass has been suspended indefinitely, the 1 Red and 2 Green lines have been reduced to 40-minute frequency, and several other routes have gone to 30-minute frequency with service ending at 11:15 p.m.

There are no changes to the 11 Black Kamas commuter line and the morning City Wide bus departing Fresh Market at 5:25, 5:45 and 6:25 a.m.

On March 18, the Blue, Orange and Yellow lines were all suspended as part of the switch to spring service levels. The Kimball Junction Circulator and Canyons Village Connect, two smaller transit routes, have also ceased operations.

Benson said there were no immediate plans to curtail service further, but that Park City Transit maintains constant contact with local health officials and that the situation is changing rapidly.

Officials have expressed the desire to keep the system running to serve residents who rely on public transit even as the number of destinations dwindle.

“It’s the only way that some of our residents have to get to food, to medical care and those that may still be working, (to get to work),” County Councilor Kim Carson said earlier this month.

For a full list of the changes, head to: parkcity.org/departments/transit-bus or parkcity.org/home/showdocument?id=65454.