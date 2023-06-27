Park City Transit gets nearly $7.4 million federal grant to improve bus stops

Courtesy of Park City Municipal

The Federal Transit Administration has announced that Park City Transit will receive $7.39 million to improve more than 72 bus stops, including rider amenities, according to news release Tuesday from Park City Municipal.

“New bus shelters and surrounding improvements will provide upgraded and fully ADA-compliant pickup sites throughout the City — featuring solar-powered route and scheduling information provided to riders in real time,” the city said.

“The project will provide a safer, more appealing interface with riders, particularly in areas with historically disadvantaged communities as well as season visitors,” according to the FTA.

“I am delighted to see this level of investment in our transit infrastructure as it is a critical community priority for myself and my fellow Council members,” said Mayor Nann Worel in the city’s release. Worel thanked Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis for their support of the funding.

Romney, in the city release, said, “Park City is a critically important economic driver for our state, hosting millions of visitors each year. Over the past decade, Park City has also been a leader in sustainable transit development — with more than half of its fleet transitioning to electric buses. … This $7.4 million grant will fund the remainder of Park City’s bus stop redevelopment program, which will provide visitors with modernized transit services — which is especially critical as Utah contends to host another Winter Olympic Games in the very near future.”

Curtis commended Park City for its transit efforts.