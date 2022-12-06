Park City Transit launching new bus service to Richardson Flat

The Richardson Flat parking lot, a crux of Park City Transit’s new service aimed at reducing congestion. | David Jackson/Park Record

| David Jackson/Park Record

Beginning Sunday, Park City Transit will enhance bus service to the Richardson Flat park-and-ride and the Park City Heights neighborhood as part of a pilot program to address traffic congestion this winter.

To celebrate the new service, transit staffers will be at the two bus stops with complimentary food, drinks and giveaways on Monday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Parking and the bus ride are free.

“We’re hoping to catch people trying out the new route for the first time on that first weekday that it’s operating,” said Andy Stevenson, transit community outreach and marketing coordinator. “We’ll be there early handing out coffee and bagels and asking people what they think of the service and reward them for trying it out.”

The first bus from the parking lot departs at 5:45 a.m. and the last bus to the parking lot from Main Street leaves at 11:05 p.m. Buses are scheduled to arrive at stops every 20 minutes.

The Park City Heights neighborhood does not have transit service currently. The Richardson Flat lot, at 3345 E. Richardson Flat Road, was recently resealed and re-striped for parking. The park-and-ride, which is east of Park City at the intersection of S.R. 248 and U.S. 40, has about 650 spaces that often are empty.

Using Richardson Flat park-and-ride for workforce and public parking is among improvements being implemented to reduce the number of single-occupancy vehicles going into Park City and crowding on the streets every ski season. The total cost of enhancements — which includes increased transit frequency during peak hours on the red, yellow, green and blue routes — is about $1.1 million, Stevenson said.

He said driving in Park City in the winter “is not fun in general” because motorists have to deal with the congestion in town while looking for a spot for the vehicle, and pay for parking.

By parking instead at the Richardson Flat lot outside of Park City, drivers don’t have to fight traffic, Stevenson said. The bus will take an express lane into town so it also can avoid much of the congestion, he said.

“This is free parking with free transit and it connects to a lot of key destinations and transfers to bus routes where you can pretty much get anywhere in town,” he said. “This is a great option for people looking for free parking and transit to a lot of Park City’s top destinations. Let us do the driving.”

For a list of park-and-ride locations, visit https://www.parkcity.org/departments/transit-bus/plan-your-trip/park-rides .

On its website at https://www.parkcity.org/departments/transit-bus , Park City Transit tells the public what to expect when winter service begins Sunday: