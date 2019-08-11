Park City voters days away from eliminating a City Council candidate

The Park City Council primary election is Tuesday, but hundreds of people have already cast their ballots.

The Summit County Clerk’s Office indicated it had received approximately 900 ballots in the vote-by-mail primary by Friday. The primary season, which will drop one candidate from the seven-person field, has not been a political barnburner, and it is difficult to project what sort of turnout it will draw.

The candidates are:

• Nann Worel, an incumbent City Councilor who once was the executive director of the not-for-profit People’s Health Clinic

• Becca Gerber, an incumbent City Councilor and the marketing director for Aloha Ski & Snowboard Rentals

• Ed Parigian, a member of the Park City Recreation Advisory Board

• Max Doilney, a businessman

• Deanna Rhodes, a community organizer

• Daniel Lewis, an event organizer

• Chadwick Fairbanks III, a consultant and entrepreneur

Voters on Tuesday will eliminate one person, leaving six on the ballot for Election Day in November. Three of the five City Council seats will be on the ballot in November. City Councilor Lynn Ware Peek is not seeking a full first term after a midterm appointment, leaving one of the seats on the ballot without an incumbent competing for another term.

The candidates spent time over the past two months on issues like growth, traffic and housing. There has appeared to be lots of agreement at some level on the issues and there has generally been support for much of the current Marsac Building agenda.

It seems likely the candidates will sharpen their focus after the field is finalized on Tuesday and then after Labor Day, the traditional start of the fall campaign in Park City. The issues in the fall are expected to closely resemble those that were addressed in the primary season, but voters will likely press for additional details from the field.

The vote-by-mail balloting has been underway for two weeks after the county clerk sent the ballots in late July. If someone mails a ballot back to the county clerk, the postmark deadline is Monday, Aug. 12.

But there is an opportunity to drop off a ballot until 8 p.m. on Tuesday in drop boxes at the county clerk’s office in Coalville or at the Marsac Building. There is also a drop box at The Market at Park City, 1500 Snow Creek Drive.

The county clerk will also operate a voting center at the Marsac Building on Tuesday. The hours will be 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The voting center is designed for people who did not receive a ballot through the mail, received a ballot with an inaccurate address or other issues. Someone who has encountered one of those issues and is eligible to cast a ballot may do so at the voting center by filling out a ballot at the location.

The City Council primary in Park City is the only election in Summit County on Tuesday. The results are expected to be released on Tuesday night.

For more information about the primary or the balloting process, contact the clerk’s office at 615-5203.